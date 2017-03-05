Detroit Man Killed While Standing At Front Door Of Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects connected to the fatal shooting of a Detroit man Saturday night.
Detroit police say the 25-year-old man was shot in the head and in the back several times while standing on the front porch of his home on Waterman on the city’s southwest side.
According to police a passenger got out of a black car, either a Ford Fusion or Dodge Avenger and began shooting at the victim.
The passenger is described by police as a white male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing dark clothing, and armed with a 9 millimeter pistol.