Michigan To Offer Prize In Fight Against Invasive Asian Carp

March 5, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: asian carp

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is turning to the public for help fighting Asian carp.

The state plans to offer a prize to someone who can come up with a way to keep the invasive fish out of the Great Lakes.

Michigan’s Legislature and governor allocated $1 million to develop a global invasive carp challenge. Details on how much prize money will be offered are being worked out. Officials also haven’t determined how many winners might be chosen.

Michigan Runs Out Of Money Pledged To Environmental Cleanup

The challenge will go live this summer in collaboration with crowdsourcing company InnoCentive.

Asian carp could do serious damage to Michigan’s $38 billion tourism economy and the Great Lakes region’s $7 billion fishing industry. Researchers are still trying to find ways to combat the fish, but it takes years. Some solutions are still in experimental phases.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia