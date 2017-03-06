Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The annual Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is ready to get underway this week from the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.
The bottom four teams will get things started on Wednesday evening. Here’s a look at the schedule all the way until Sunday’s Championship Game.
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 12 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Penn State (4:40 p.m. ESPN2)
Game 2: No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Rutgers (7 p.m. BTN)
Thursday
Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Illinois (12 p.m. BTN)
Game 4: No. 5 Michigan State vs. Winner Game 1 (After Game 3, BTN)
Game 5: No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Indiana (6:30 p.m. ESPN2)
Game 6: No. 6 Northwestern vs. Winner Game 2 (After Game 5, ESPN2)
Friday (Quarterfinals)
Game 7: No. 1 Purdue vs. Winner Game 3 (12 p.m. ESPN)
Game 8: No. 4 Minnesota vs. Winner Game 4 (After Game 7, ESPN)
Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Winner Game 5 (6:30 p.m. BTN)
Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Winner Game 6 (After Game 9, BTN)
Saturday (Semifinals)
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (1 p.m. CBS)
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 (3:30 p.m. CBS)
Sunday
Championship: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 (3 p.m. CBS)
You can see the full bracket HERE.