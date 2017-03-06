Bill Paxton’s Cause Of Death Revealed

A death certificate obtained by TMZ confirms Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton died from a stroke, more than a week following heart surgery.
The certificate — filed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and posted to the celebrity news website on Monday — shows the 61-year-old’s death last week was triggered by an aortic aneurysm that required valve replacement surgery which led to complications, eventually resulting in a fatal stroke.
According to the certificate, Paxton underwent surgery on Feb. 14 and died on Feb. 25.
Paxton, with his friendly neighbor/nice guy next door looks, is perhaps best known for his roles in blockbuster films “Twister” and “Titanic,” along with HBO polygamy drama “Big Love.” He had two children and was married to Louise Newbury for 30 years.