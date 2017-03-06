Cops Say Danielle Stislicki Investigation Is Very Active And ‘Going In The Right Direction’

By Christy Strawser

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) In Spanish, English and Arabic, fliers asking for any nugget of information related to the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki are blanketing public spaces from metro Detroit to Los Angeles, New York and Florida.

Airports, car windshields, factories, pharmacies, coffee shops, drive through windows, and coney island restaurants are just some of the places people report seeing the fliers that tell observers to call Farmington Hills police with any clues about the disappearance of the 28-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 2.

Stislicki was last spotted at Met Life inside the Raleigh Officecenter on Telegraph Road in Southfield; No one has been named a person of interest in her disappearance, but several media sources have reported a security guard there has been questioned several times.

Stislicki’s black 2015 Jeep Renegade was found outside her apartment the day after she was last seen. Supporters believe she was not the one who drove it there.

Police have said they’re awaiting lab results, but that doesn’t mean they’re in a holding pattern, said Farmington Hills Police Chief Charles Nebus.

“We’re busy every day with it and we’ve made progress with it,” Nebus said about the investigation, adding, “It’s going in the right direction.”

He would not confirm they’re conducting interviews, but he said cops are gathering new evidence and “still taking stuff to the lab every day.”

“If there’ s a picture out there that we’re just waiting for the lab evidence, that’s not true …The investigation is ongoing. There’s all kinds of activity taking place,” Nebus said.

He added he doesn’t know how long it will take to get preliminary lab results from the evidence. Officers reportedly towed away a car and pulled up floorboards in a Berkley house in a search related to Stislicki’s disappearance.

“I know people are anxious to know (what they’ve found), and we’re anxious to tell them,” Nebus said, adding that it would compromise the investigation to give out any clues that could inform the perpetrator about the evidence they’re gathering.

Do police think she’s still alive? “I’m not going to comment on that either,”Nebus said. “There’s a specific reason for that. I’m not going to comment.”

Friends and family clearly are holding out hope that she is alive, and waiting to be found.

Yesterday, a family member wrote on the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page: “They said they are awaiting new details from some new evidence. They did not say what that evidence was yet. Hopefully, it will come to light soon. Thanks …!”