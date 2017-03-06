Detroit Woman Who Shot, Killed Boyfriend Claims Self-Defense

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend over the weekend says she did what she had to save her own life.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year old Starr K. Holmes shot 31-year old Pap Robinson Jenkins after a disagreement at a gas station — in the 12000 block of Grand River, near Wyoming —early Saturday morning.
Investigators said the two were arguing after Pap refused to return some personal items belonging to Holmes, when she shot Jenkins, fatally wounding him.
Holmes, however, told police that Jenkins tried to run her over with his car and she shot him in self-defense.
Holmes was scheduled to appear in 36th District Court for an arraignment on a second degree murder charge late Monday morning.