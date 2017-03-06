Dipping Pizza Into Milk Is A New Trend; Twitter Users Lose Their Mind [PHOTOS]

March 6, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: milk, Pizza

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I am one to try new things when it comes to the way I eat my food … but this new trend that has been going around Twitter makes me a little hesitant.

People on Twitter have been posting photos of themselves dipping pizza slices into a glass of milk. This seems to be as crazy as it gets, it’s almost as bad as people who put pineapple on their pizza.

Not everyone seems to be on board with the new trend.

This is trending on Twitter and people seem to be on both sides of the argument … but put me in the category of people who will never try this. The only benefit I can see from this is maybe heartburn wouldn’t be as bad if you are coating your stomach with milk.

Is this something you have tried, or maybe you have seen a friend do this?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia