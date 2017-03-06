Dipping Pizza Into Milk Is A New Trend; Twitter Users Lose Their Mind [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

I am one to try new things when it comes to the way I eat my food … but this new trend that has been going around Twitter makes me a little hesitant.

People on Twitter have been posting photos of themselves dipping pizza slices into a glass of milk. This seems to be as crazy as it gets, it’s almost as bad as people who put pineapple on their pizza.

Pizza + Milk = a great combination😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/G9LGvTatjF — zay (@IsaiahDaGawdd) March 3, 2017

Fuck that pineapple pizza shit, this milk with pizza is the wave🌊 pic.twitter.com/Gib442IT99 — Michael 🅱owart (@triptr3y) March 6, 2017

People are dipping pizza in milk and I don't know why… 😷 Got any weird eating habits? pic.twitter.com/q20kXhG842 — Ruairidh (@HeyItsRu) March 5, 2017

Not everyone seems to be on board with the new trend.

Just seen a picture of pizza being dunked into milk… I am completely disturbed… 🙈🍕 — Roberta Ann (@Robbi_V) March 5, 2017

why would you disrespect pizza like this? https://t.co/hPc8fd5yHb — jenshin (@jennifshin) March 4, 2017

I read somewhere that people are WILLINGLY dipping their pizza in milk and I will not sit here quietly while such atrocities are going on — ramón (@RGKMC_) March 4, 2017

when the first date is going really well and then she dips her pizza in a big glass milk pic.twitter.com/Dx9OszMLHc — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) March 4, 2017

I had pineapple 🍍 on a pizza before I didn't like it. But pizza dipped in milk 🤢😷a stomach ache is soon to come. — NiaSimone (@JaNia42783214) March 5, 2017

i cant stop thinking about how someone on this earth dips their pizza in milk — mercy! (@nightpendant) March 5, 2017

This is trending on Twitter and people seem to be on both sides of the argument … but put me in the category of people who will never try this. The only benefit I can see from this is maybe heartburn wouldn’t be as bad if you are coating your stomach with milk.

Is this something you have tried, or maybe you have seen a friend do this?