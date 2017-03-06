Dipping Pizza Into Milk Is A New Trend; Twitter Users Lose Their Mind [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I am one to try new things when it comes to the way I eat my food … but this new trend that has been going around Twitter makes me a little hesitant.
People on Twitter have been posting photos of themselves dipping pizza slices into a glass of milk. This seems to be as crazy as it gets, it’s almost as bad as people who put pineapple on their pizza.
Not everyone seems to be on board with the new trend.
This is trending on Twitter and people seem to be on both sides of the argument … but put me in the category of people who will never try this. The only benefit I can see from this is maybe heartburn wouldn’t be as bad if you are coating your stomach with milk.
Is this something you have tried, or maybe you have seen a friend do this?