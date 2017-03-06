CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Fire At NAPA Auto Parts In Highland Township ‘Lighting Up The Sky’

March 6, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: Highland Twp Fire, NAPA Auto Parts

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An early morning blaze ‘lighting up the sky’ stalling the commute for drivers along M-59 at Milford road in Highland Township.

A three-alarm fire at the NAPA Auto Parts sent smoke billowing for miles in Oakland County Monday morning.

Micheal Fetuni, manager of the Mobil gas station on M-59, says customers were complaining of the smell of burning rubber and plastic before an explosion was heard.

“Auto parts place, you’ve got to imagine how much oil they’ve got in there – how much rubber hoses and seals and belts that are burning and that’s probably the reason why it’s still going on,” Fetuni told WWJ’s Ron Dewey.

“It’s lighting up the night sky –it’s still raging — maybe at least 20 feet above the roof of the building that’s being burnt right now,” he said.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Department telling WWJ that fire crews from several areas are on the scene to fight the fire including Springfield, Independence and Highland townships, Novi, White Lake and Wixom, along with Milford.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries associated with the fire.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 [Listen Live] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia