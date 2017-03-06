Fire At NAPA Auto Parts In Highland Township ‘Lighting Up The Sky’

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An early morning blaze ‘lighting up the sky’ stalling the commute for drivers along M-59 at Milford road in Highland Township.
A three-alarm fire at the NAPA Auto Parts sent smoke billowing for miles in Oakland County Monday morning.
Micheal Fetuni, manager of the Mobil gas station on M-59, says customers were complaining of the smell of burning rubber and plastic before an explosion was heard.
“Auto parts place, you’ve got to imagine how much oil they’ve got in there – how much rubber hoses and seals and belts that are burning and that’s probably the reason why it’s still going on,” Fetuni told WWJ’s Ron Dewey.
“It’s lighting up the night sky –it’s still raging — maybe at least 20 feet above the roof of the building that’s being burnt right now,” he said.
Oakland County Sheriff’s Department telling WWJ that fire crews from several areas are on the scene to fight the fire including Springfield, Independence and Highland townships, Novi, White Lake and Wixom, along with Milford.
It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries associated with the fire.
