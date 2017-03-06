Hockey Player Climbs Over Glass And Starts Melee With Fans [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Mike Millbury and the 1979 Boston Bruins were honored during a New Brunswick Junior Hockey League game this weekend when a brawl broke out in the stands between a player and fans.
As shown in the videos below, Brogan Flanagan, No. 4 of the visiting Grand Lake Moose, climbed over the glass and began throwing haymakers at spectators, presumably supporters of the hometown Southern Sting. The tables quickly turned on Flanagan, who was severely outnumbered and later stripped of his jersey.
A fan at the game told the Toronto Star that one of the players, presumably Flanagan, whacked a spectator with his stick, after which someone poured a drink on Flanagan’s head…”and then chaos broke loose.”
Local Police Sgt. Steve Wilson told the Star, “Order was restored and the crowd dispersed. It’s not a typical thing to have police respond to a hockey game.” Wilson also said that a reported assault is under investigation.
The game took place on Saturday night at Lord Beaverbook Brook Rink in Saint John, New Brunswick. The Sting won, 4-2, and will now compete in the New Brunswick Junior Hockey League finals.
Flanagan, by the way, racked up 55 penalty minutes in just 16 games this season. Can’t imagine how.