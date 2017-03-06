Kate Upton Busts Out Goofy Dance Moves In A Bikini For Justin Verlander

March 6, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Brad Ausmus, Harley Upton, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

#sunday #vibes @kateupton @harleyupton_

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

By George Fox @GeorgeJFox

A lucky dog and a boxer showed up on Kate Upton’s Instagram account Sunday. The two were lounging poolside where the three-time Sports Illustrated cover model grooved to the music and shot a couple fierce poses to the camera. If you needed more proof that Kate Upton is awesome — here you go. First, she can make fun of herself with those hilarious moves and she’s a loving dog mom giving Harley a smooch as if he’s starved for attention.

The love birds Upton and Verlander are engaged to be married and have started planning the reception complete with fun, party, tequila and food?

Pitching ace Verlander is slated to start opening day for the Tigers according to manager Brad Ausmus.

In other news, you can also follow Upton’s dog Harley on Instagram. What a world we live in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia