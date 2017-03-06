Kate Upton Busts Out Goofy Dance Moves In A Bikini For Justin Verlander

By George Fox – @GeorgeJFox
A lucky dog and a boxer showed up on Kate Upton’s Instagram account Sunday. The two were lounging poolside where the three-time Sports Illustrated cover model grooved to the music and shot a couple fierce poses to the camera. If you needed more proof that Kate Upton is awesome — here you go. First, she can make fun of herself with those hilarious moves and she’s a loving dog mom giving Harley a smooch as if he’s starved for attention.
The love birds Upton and Verlander are engaged to be married and have started planning the reception complete with fun, party, tequila and food?
Pitching ace Verlander is slated to start opening day for the Tigers according to manager Brad Ausmus.
In other news, you can also follow Upton’s dog Harley on Instagram. What a world we live in.