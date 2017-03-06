Kate Upton Posted The Ultimate Throwback Photo

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
While Kate Upton and Justin Verlander enjoyed a day off Sunday, according to their Instagram accounts, Upton’s Instagram account never takes a day off.
Her throwback Thursday photo proves that.
This past Thursday, Upton posted one of the more salacious photos you will ever see on any of her social media accounts. Captioned, “back in Fiji for #tbt #myback.”
The photo does indeed show her back, but that’s probably not what you are focused on, though. Posing in a thong — in what some might call a bikini and other might consider dental floss — her photo has been liked over 139,000 times.
There is no way she has alerts setup on her cell phone — Just imagine the never ending train of alerts that would happen after she posted the photo above.