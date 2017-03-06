Man Injured Fending Off Thieves Trying To Steal Pit Bull Puppy

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Deputies in Washtenaw County are searching for a pair of teens or young adults in connection with a fight over a pit bull puppy.
The victim says it happened Friday morning in a neighborhood near I-94 and Wiard Road in Ypsilanti Township.
As he was walking his new puppy, the man says he was approached by two people armed with knives, demanding he hand over his dog.
A fight ensued after the man refused to give them the puppy — the victim escaped serious injury but suffered a cut on his hand during the scuffle.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department.