Meijer Expands Recall Of Cheese Products Due To Listeria Risk

DETROIT (WWJ) – Meijer has expanded its list of recalled items to now include its Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese and its pre-wrapped Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette due to a potential cross contamination with Listeria.
The affected Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese was located on “cheese islands” within the Retailer’s Deli section and has the expiration dates of Mar. 28, 2017, May 13, 2107, and June 10, 2017.
The Meijer pre-made Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette was located in its “grab-and-go” fresh deli cases with sell by dates between Nov. 2, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016. There have been no known illnesses reported to Meijer associated with these products.
Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from MDS Foods, a Meijer supplier. MDS Foods informed Meijer that evidence of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination had been identified due to possible cross contamination after being processed on the same line as previous recalled cheese, announced on February 10.
The Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese will have the UPC 8-86926 27573-5. The Meijer deli- made Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette has the UPC Code 7-13733 76499-5.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Customers should stop using the products and either dispose of it or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704.