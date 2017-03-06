Missing Detroit Woman Was Last Seen Getting Into Black Explorer

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing on Friday.
Kelsi Lawrence, 45, was last seen getting out of her silver Buick at her son’s house on the 3000 block of Oakland — near I-75 and M-8 — on March 3 at around 3 p.m.
Lawrence got into a black Ford Explorer with tinted windows and left the location. She was communicating with family members, but the communications stopped and now her phone goes directly to voicemail.
Lawrence is described as a black female, 5-foot-2 and 200 pounds, with long red hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging suit, a diamond ring and a gold necklace.
Lawrence is in good physical and mental condition, but is diabetic and takes medication.
Anyone who may have seen Lawrence or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1000.