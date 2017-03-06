CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Photos Released As Police Seek Tips In Hit-And-Run Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman In Madison Heights

March 6, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: hit and run

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police are reaching out to the public for tips after a 26-year-old woman was killed in a double hit-and-run in Madison Heights.

Nadea Kassab was hit by not one, but two cars at 12:05 a.m.. Sunday, according to investigators.

Police said the young woman was walking across Concord Dr. near 14 Mile Road, when she was hit by a car that fled the scene. While she was lying in the roadway, police say a second car hit her and also kept going.

Kassab was later pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital.

Police on Monday released still shots of the vehicles believed to be involved. The dark, blurry images were captured by a local business’ surveillance system.

suspect car2 Photos Released As Police Seek Tips In Hit And Run Death Of 26 Year Old Woman In Madison Heights

(credit: Madison Heights police)

suspect car1 Photos Released As Police Seek Tips In Hit And Run Death Of 26 Year Old Woman In Madison Heights

(credit: Madison Heights police)

The first vehicle appears to be a light-colored, possibly silver, sedan. Police said the driver slowed down after the collision, but then continued southbound on Concord ,

The second suspect vehicle, appears to be a dark-colored or black car. Police said that vehicle was traveling southbound on Concord, but turned around to head northbound after hitting Kassab, who was still lying in the street.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about a driver who could have been involved is asked to call Madison Heights Police at 248-585-2100.

Meantime, a Gofundme page has been set up to help pay for the victim’s funeral.

“First and foremost our family would like to thank everybody who’s taking the time to read this post. Nadea was a beautiful, funny & sincere young lady, only 26 years old, whose life was taken too soon,” reads a message on the page. “We thank the staff at Beaumont Hospital for trying to save her. But it was too late. Our girl is gone, our hearts are broken and life will never be the same.”

As of 2 p.m. Monday, more than $8,700 had been pledged toward a $10,000 goal.

