Police: DDOT Bus Driver Stabs Passenger In Hand

DETROIT (WWJ) — A man is recovering after being stabbed by a bus driver in Downtown Detroit on Monday night.
The 45-year-old man was the only passenger on the DDOT bus at the time of the incident, around 7:30 p.m. Police tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that there was some kind of incident that escalated between the man and the 37-year-old female bus driver.
Police say the driver feared for her safety and stabbed the man in his right hand.
Police are still investigating what sparked the incident and whether or not it took place on the bus or just outside the vehicle, in the area Jefferson Ave. and Beaubien St.
The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The driver is being questioned about the incident.
