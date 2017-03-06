CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police: DDOT Bus Driver Stabs Passenger In Hand

March 6, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: DDOT

DETROIT (WWJ) — A man is recovering after being stabbed by a bus driver in Downtown Detroit on Monday night.

The 45-year-old man was the only passenger on the DDOT bus at the time of the incident, around 7:30 p.m. Police tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that there was some kind of incident that escalated between the man and the 37-year-old female bus driver.

Police say the driver feared for her safety and stabbed the man in his right hand.

Police are still investigating what sparked the incident and whether or not it took place on the bus or just outside the vehicle, in the area Jefferson Ave. and Beaubien St.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The driver is being questioned about the incident.

