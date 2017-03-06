Red Wings Recall Robbie Russo

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Robbie Russo from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Russo, 24, is a second-year pro who has tallied 31 points (7-24-31), a plus-14 rating and 33 penalty minutes in 56 games with the Griffins this season. He leads all Grand Rapids defensemen in scoring and is seventh overall on the team in that category. The 6-foot, 195-lb., defenseman is tied for the team lead in plus-minus after leading the league in that category as a rookie in 2015-16 with a plus-40. Russo, who represented the Griffins at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic, is currently tied for 15th among AHL defensemen in points. In 2015-16, he was named to the 2016 AHL All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn both of those honors in the same season. In 127 games with the Griffins over the past two seasons, Russo has picked up 70 points (12-58-70), a plus-54 rating and 75 penalty minutes.

A native of Westmont, Ill., Russo was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Russo was signed by the Red Wings as a free agent on Aug. 16, 2015. Prior to turning pro, Russo spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, captaining the team as a senior in 2014-15 and posting a collegiate career-best 41 points (15-26-41) in 40 games, placing second on the team in points. He was named to the 2012 CCHA All-Rookie Team, when he was a teammate of Red Wings center Riley Sheahan, and was also named to the NCAA East Second All-American Team and Hockey East First All-Star Team following his senior season. Russo also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Mich., from 2009-11 and has twice captured gold internationally with the United States at the 2010 IIHF World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2011 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.