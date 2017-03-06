Surgeons Remove 915 Coins Swallowed By Thai Sea Turtle

March 6, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Coins In Turtle, sea turtles, Thai Turtles

BANGKOK (WWJ/AP) — Tossing coins in a fountain for luck is a popular superstition, but a similar belief brought misery to a sea turtle in Thailand from whom doctors have removed 915 coins.

Veterinarians in Bangkok operated Monday on the female green turtle nicknamed “Bank,” whose indigestible diet was a result of many tourists seeking good fortune tossing coins into her pool over many years in the eastern town of Sri Racha.

coinsseaturtle gtygpayen Surgeons Remove 915 Coins Swallowed By Thai Sea Turtle

An officer shows the coins that the Sea Turtle ate over the years collected in two big glasses, in Bangkok, Thailand on March 06, 2017. (Photo by Guillaume Payen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Many Thais believe that throwing coins on turtles will bring longevity.

Nantarika Chansue, a veterinarian who worked on “Bank,” wrote on her Facebook page — asking people not to throws coins at aquatic life.

The loose change eventually formed a heavy ball in her stomach weighing 5 kilograms (11 pounds). The weight cracked the turtle’s ventral shell, causing a life-threatening infection.

Five surgeons from Chulalongkorn University’s veterinary faculty patiently removed the coins over four hours while “Bank” was under general anesthesia.

 

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia