Thunderstorms, High Winds Possible Overnight Into Tuesday Morning

DETROIT (WWJ) — A cold front moving through the metro Detroit area could bring with it some springtime weather with it early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service says there is a chance of thunderstorms throughout all of southeastern Michigan late Monday night. The storms are not expected to be severe, but could produce wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.
The chance for thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday morning and windy conditions will likely develop behind a second cold front on Wednesday, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
Small Craft Advisories are in effect Tuesday for all marine areas. A Gale Watch remains in effect for all marine areas Wednesday.
Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.