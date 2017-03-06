CBS62[1]
West Bloomfield Man Charged After 45 Lbs. Of Pot Found In Trunk On I-75

March 6, 2017 11:12 AM

BROWNSTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Bond has been set at $60,000, 10 percent, for a West Bloomfield who was allegedly caught with a huge stash of marijuana in his trunk.

Kevin Kerr (credit: Michigan State Police)

Kevin Donald Kerr, 25, was arrested Feb. 28 by Michigan State Police, troopers assigned to the Special Enforcement Section.

According to police, troopers pulled the suspect over his a 2016 Dodge Dart for following too closely along southbound I-75  near Gibraltar Road in Brownstown Township.

When they approached the vehicle, troopers said they noticed an odor of marijuana.

“A probable cause search was conducted,” police said, and troopers found approximately 45 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

Kerr told troopers he had been on this way to Toledo, Ohio, with the pot. He was arrested at the scene.

Police said Kerr has since been arranged on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He will remain held at the Wayne County Jail until posting bond, or until his next court date.

