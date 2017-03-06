CBS62[1]
YMCA Offers Reciprocity Between Clubs Throughout Michigan

March 6, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: YMCA

ANN ARBOR — The YMCA announcing that they’ve extended association benefits to members at more than 60 locations throughout the state.

As of March 1, all associations have a reciprocity agreement, so that a member of any YMCA in Michigan may visit any Y in the state as a membership benefit.

“The spirit behind the reciprocity program is founded in the belief that the Y is one Movement and that we want to encourage members to utilize the Y as often as they can to meet their health and wellness goals,” says Fran Talsma, executive director of the State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs.

Talsma says convenience was a factor in making the change.

In the state of Michigan there are 27 independent YMCA associations with more than 60 locations — any restrictions will be noted on the specific Y’s website.

