YMCA Offers Reciprocity Between Clubs Throughout Michigan

ANN ARBOR — The YMCA announcing that they’ve extended association benefits to members at more than 60 locations throughout the state.
As of March 1, all associations have a reciprocity agreement, so that a member of any YMCA in Michigan may visit any Y in the state as a membership benefit.
“The spirit behind the reciprocity program is founded in the belief that the Y is one Movement and that we want to encourage members to utilize the Y as often as they can to meet their health and wellness goals,” says Fran Talsma, executive director of the State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs.
Talsma says convenience was a factor in making the change.
In the state of Michigan there are 27 independent YMCA associations with more than 60 locations — any restrictions will be noted on the specific Y’s website.