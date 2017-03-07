Bills Tender Offers To Retain Rights Of Gillislee, Groy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have extended contract offers in retaining the rights to running back Mike Gillislee and offensive lineman Ryan Groy.

The moves announced Tuesday give the Bills the right to match any offers teams make to the two restricted free agents. Additionally, the Bills would be compensated a fifth-round draft pick should Gillislee sign elsewhere once the NFL’s free-agency period starts on Thursday.

Gillislee has been a dependable backup behind LeSean McCoy since joining the Bills in November 2015. Last season, he had 577 yards rushing and scored nine touchdowns, including one receiving. He also led the NFL in averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Groy started the final seven games last season at center after Eric Wood broke his right leg.

