Casey Anthony Speaks Out After Trail Judge Comes Forward With Theory

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida woman who was dubbed by cable TV-show hosts as “the most hated mom in America” after she was accused of killing her toddler says she still doesn’t know how the last hours of her daughter’s life unfolded.

In exclusive interviews with The Associated Press, Casey Anthony says the last time she saw 2-year-old Caylee she “believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK.”

Anthony was convicted of lying to police, and served three years awaiting trial.

Anthony now lives in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna, a private detective on her defense team. She works for him, doing investigative work. McKenna also was the lead investigator for OJ Simpson. Anthony says she’s become fascinated with that case, with “parallels” to her circumstances.

In a separate interview, the judge who presided over Casey Anthony’s murder trial says the Florida mother may have killed her 2-year-old daughter by accident.

In a Wednesday interview with the Orlando Sentinel, former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said Anthony may have been trying to quiet the child, Caylee, with chloroform and accidentally used too much.

Perry says it’s a theory and if jurors in Anthony’s 2011 trial had come to that conclusion, they might have convicted her of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

But Perry stressed that was just one of several theories about what may have happened to Caylee.

Anthony, now 30, was acquitted in a trial that was broadcast live on television and garnered worldwide attention.

Perry didn’t fault the verdict but said evidence showed Anthony had gone online to research how to use chloroform as a sedative.

