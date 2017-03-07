Chargers Release Brandon Flowers, DJ Fluker, Stevie Johnson

March 7, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: D.J. Fluker, L.A. Chargers

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have released cornerback Brandon Flowers, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker and receiver Stevie Johnson.

The Chargers announced the moves Tuesday.

Flowers spent three seasons with the Chargers after making the Pro Bowl and leaving Kansas City in 2013. He made just four interceptions in his three seasons, and he appeared in just six games last year while dealing with a concussion.

Fluker was the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2013. The versatile lineman was due to make $8.821 million next season, and he started all 16 games last season on the right side of the line.

Johnson caught 45 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers in 2015. He missed last season after injuring his knee early in training camp.

