Ciara Posted Nearly Nude Family Photo And Twitter Lost It

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Social media is a very unique place to have your voice heard.

Tuesday afternoon, Ciara, who is married to Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, decided to post a very interesting family photo. The photo shows Wilson holding the pregnant belly of Ciara, who is holding the naked baby that she had with rap superstar Future.

Twitter users instantly sounded off on the image, and Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay was absolutely disgusted with the photo.

That Ciara pic so disrespectful to future…. — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 7, 2017

It's crazy some of y'all think it's ok for that Ciara pic😂😂😂 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 7, 2017

Lol ok people goin in on me about that Ciara pic — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 7, 2017

Since that's the cast how y'all ladies would feel if your Child father took a naked pic with his wife with your child🤔 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 7, 2017

Other users thought this might bring the best out of Future and motivate him to make even more music.

future woke up with lean drooling out his mouth while russ is watching big bang theory reruns with ciara i assure u they both don't care — Ahmed/Marci Season (@big_business_) March 7, 2017

@ciara @harpersbazaarus @DangeRussWilson this picture alone is gonna get us 5 fire Future albums so thanks for that — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 7, 2017

The rest of the tweets were people just poking fun at the couple’s photo.

The photo might not be the best one ever taken, but at least it’s better than the engagement photos our very own Jeff Riger took.