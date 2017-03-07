Ciara Posted Nearly Nude Family Photo And Twitter Lost It

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Social media is a very unique place to have your voice heard.
Tuesday afternoon, Ciara, who is married to Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, decided to post a very interesting family photo. The photo shows Wilson holding the pregnant belly of Ciara, who is holding the naked baby that she had with rap superstar Future.
Twitter users instantly sounded off on the image, and Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay was absolutely disgusted with the photo.
Other users thought this might bring the best out of Future and motivate him to make even more music.
The rest of the tweets were people just poking fun at the couple’s photo.
The photo might not be the best one ever taken, but at least it’s better than the engagement photos our very own Jeff Riger took.