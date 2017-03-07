CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Construction Barrels, Trash Fill Potholes On Detroit Street

March 7, 2017 5:50 PM By Vickie Thomas
Filed Under: Chandler Park Drive, potholes

DETROIT (WWJ) – Pop cans, trash, an old tire as well as caution tape and construction barrels fill potholes along Chandler Park Drive on the city’s east side.

Chandler Park Drive from Dickerson and Alter road is a rough ride full of pot holes and patch work — in one spot six orange construction barrels alert motorists to a section of road that has caved-in reports WWJ City Beat Reporter Vicki Thomas.

Three of those barrels have been placed in the holes, along with a huge section of concrete — as a stop-gap measure for any car which might careen into the area.

Tom Cleveland owns property on Chandler Park Drive and has seen traffic trying to navigate the damaged roads.

“You see the street out here – and you can hear the car bumbling through here … Chandler Park Drive is just terrible it has got more pot holes than, I would say, or as many potholes as the average street throughout Detroit,” says Cleveland.
Wayne County officials say they expect basins to be replaced within the next 30 days. Additionally, road crew will repair potholes on Chandler Park Drive this week.

