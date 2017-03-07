CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Cybersecurity Gathering Focuses On Military Vehicles

March 7, 2017 8:50 AM

TROY (WWJ/AP) – A two-day gathering in metro Detroit is focusing on how cybersecurity is affecting military vehicles.

The Michigan Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association has partnered with the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for the Cybersecurity and Defense Sector Summit in Troy.

Discussions are geared toward cybersecurity, defense and mobility. Organizers say the effort covers ground vehicles and aircraft as well as boats and ships.

The event starts Tuesday. Highlights include a Wednesday panel titled “Security of Autonomous Connectivity: Defense and Commercial Automotive Approach.” That discussion will include a look at Michigan’s efforts to link defense and cybersecurity.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

