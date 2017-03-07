Cybersecurity Gathering Focuses On Military Vehicles

GM Will Lay Off 1,100 At Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant"The seniority employees will be laid off; the temporary employees will be released," GM spokesman Tom Wickham said Monday.

CBS 62 Eye On The Future: 'Giving Up The Wheel, A Look At Our Autonomous Future'Detroit put the world on wheels over 100 years ago. With stiff competition from Silicon Valley, Pittsburgh, China and Japan, will the city and state also be the center of the new autonomous revolution?

Mercedes Recalls 354,000 Vehicles; Starter Part Can OverheatMercedes began investigating the problem last June after getting field reports of "thermally damaged" current limiters.

High Winds Tear Ford Logo From Atop Automaker's HeadquartersA spokesman says the automaker plans to restore the sign as soon as possible after it was ripped loose Wednesday night.