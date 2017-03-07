Former Miss Michigan And ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Open Up About Life [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

My job comes with some wonderful perks. Getting to see some of the best sporting events is pretty cool, but when I get the opportunity to interview a former Miss Michigan and a contestant from ‘The Bachelor,’ that’s when I know I have made it.

Former Miss Michigan Susie Leica and Lauren Himle, of ‘Bachelor’ fame, came into the 97.1 The Ticket studios to sit down with me and open up about what is going on in their lives.

There was one question that I needed to ask this time around. On the heels of Kate Upton saying that Justin Verlander won’t have sex with her before a game, I needed to know if this is also a popular belief in the beauty pageant world.

Other topics that were talked about with the two were whether they like the new season of ‘The Bachelor.’

Also…Are looks the only thing they desire in a man? And is it easy to be friends with a rival? Their answers might surprise you as much as they did me.

If you have any questions you would like to ask either Leica or Himle, feel free to let me know. Next time they come to the station I would be more than happy to ask.