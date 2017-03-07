Guide To Detroit’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade And Events

By Chase Hunt St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the country. The Detroit, Michigan region is home to several events and is once more hosting the Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the events taking place around it including the Annual Corktown Race.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

2068 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48216

(313) 475-4675

www.detroitstpatricksdayparade.com 2068 Michigan Ave.Detroit, MI 48216(313) 475-4675 Date: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 11:30 p.m. The Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade is in its 59th year which includes through the United Irish Societies being made up of organizations throughout the area. The event’s goal is to fundraise while also funding the parade. The festivities begin on March 10, 2017 at the Gaelic League (the same address as the parade) and runs through March 12 with an annual race and the parade which continues to grow. The final event is the headliner and begins at 11:30 a.m. It features bagpipes and drums, marching with color guards and floats and other groups. It will take approximately two hours for the parade to finish. It’s a perfect setup for the following weekend when St. Patrick’s Day arrives.

Painting Of The Shamrocks Meeting at the Gaelic League on Friday, March 10 at 11 a.m., the group will then move to the Irish Plaza on Michigan Avenue and 6th Street for shamrock painting, The event will include the Press Corps, the United Irish Societies Officers and the Queen of the UIS, with music by Most Holy Trinity School Choir. Following the event, there will be a reception back at the Gaelic League. Following on March 11, there is the 12th Annual St. Patrick/St. Joseph Party held at The American Polish Century Club. The cost is $25 per person and is located at 33204 Maple Lane, Sterling Heights at 6 p.m.

Parade Day mass March 12 is the day that the much anticipated events take place beginning with a morning mass before the parade. It begins at 9:30 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church located at 1050 Porter Street in Detroit. Soon after, there will be a luncheon held at the school located at 1229 LaBrosse entering through the Sixth Street entrance. There will be corned beef sandwiches along with salads and ice cream. There is a suggested donation of $8 minimum for an individual while it’s asked that families make a $30 donation. The donations will benefit the St. Patrick’s Senior Center which is also hosting the luncheon. Related: Best Irish Pubs In Detroit