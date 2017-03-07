Justin Verlander Had A Tough Choice To Make When Selecting Cars [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

One of the hottest debates at Detroit Tigers spring training games has to be which car Justin Verlander will drive to the games.

Tuesday morning wasn’t any different, except that he asked fans on Instagram what wheels he should take.

Game day! Which one?? #488 #r8 A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:08am PST

The options were Verlander’s Audi R8 or his Ferrari 488. I can’t ever imagine a time in my life where I would have such a tough choice to make. The toughest choices I face are whether to wear my Jordan V’s or maybe a pair of Reebok pumps. Tough choices, I know.

If you are curious what he decided to drive to the ballpark and you guessed the Audi R8…then you are correct!

#r8 it is! #letsgo #startday #gotigers A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Which car would you have chosen?