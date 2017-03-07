Justin Verlander Tells Fans To Chill Out Amid Tigers Spring Training Struggles

qBy: Will Burchfield

The beauty of spring training baseball is that you can’t really lose. You can only get better.

That’s good news for the Tigers, who have just three wins through 13 games and have been battered around the Grapefruit League.

But this message has apparently been lost on some of the team’s fans, who are beginning to panic about the team’s early March results.

Justin Verlander took to Twitter on Tuesday, after the Tigers’ sixth straight loss, to reacquaint said fans with the meaning of spring training baseball. Or rather, the lack thereof.

Those of you freaking out about spring training. Don't. It sucks, and we need to do a better job. But… it's still ST and doesn't mean s*** — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) March 7, 2017

ST should be fun cuz you get to see your favorite players play up close and personal. Also, you don't need to freak out about a team loss. https://t.co/o85FuNEunD — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) March 7, 2017

The responses were almost unanimously positive.

This seems like a good time to point out that the 2008 Lions went undefeated in the preseason before losing every game in the regular season.

But the Tigers are doomed. Doomed, I tell you!!