Justin Verlander Tells Fans To Chill Out Amid Tigers Spring Training Struggles

March 7, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Justin Verlander, Spring Training

qBy: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The beauty of spring training baseball is that you can’t really lose. You can only get better.

That’s good news for the Tigers, who have just three wins through 13 games and have been battered around the Grapefruit League.

But this message has apparently been lost on some of the team’s fans, who are beginning to panic about the team’s early March results.

Justin Verlander took to Twitter on Tuesday, after the Tigers’ sixth straight loss, to reacquaint said fans with the meaning of spring training baseball. Or rather, the lack thereof.

The responses were almost unanimously positive.

This seems like a good time to point out that the 2008 Lions went undefeated in the preseason before losing every game in the regular season.

But the Tigers are doomed. Doomed, I tell you!!

