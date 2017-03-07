Man Wanted In Theft At Westland Buffalo Wild Wings [VIDEO]

March 7, 2017 1:19 PM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to identify a man who swiped some cash off a table at Buffalo Wild Wings in Westland.

bdubs suspect Man Wanted In Theft At Westland Buffalo Wild Wings [VIDEO]

(credit: Westland police)

The crime was caught on camera at the popular sports bar and restaurant, located at 6677 N. Wayne Rd.

On the video, released Tuesday, a man and a woman were sitting at a table while the man glances at the table next to them. The man then looks around multiple times, before reaching over and picking up the money.

The two were able to leave the restaurant as the crime was not discovered until after they left.

Police said the suspect took another customer’s payment as well as tip money, but how much was not specified.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 lbs, with dark hair, a full beard (gray in some areas) and a mustache. He was wearing a checkered button up shirt with blue jeans and drover away in an older-model, tan, four door Buick.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Det. Jon Torolski directly at 734-467-7914.

