MDOT Releases List Of 2017 Road Work Projects — 21 In Metro Detroit [MAPS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – More orange barrels are on the way — or, in the way.

The Michigan Department of Transportation on Monday released its list of projects for the upcoming road construction season. This year, MDOT has 113 repair projects on tap across the state, 21 of which are taking place in metro Detroit.

The biggest project is the I-75 Rouge River bridge reconstruction, along with work on Hall Road in Macomb County and replacing the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge over the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. Work also will begin on I-75 around the Square Lake Road interchange in Troy.

Click to see maps of 2017 Road Work Projects (.pdf format)

Road Projects In Detroit Metro Region

• M-59 (Highland Rd): June-Oct

Repair 1.8 miles from Pontiac Lake Rd. to Airport Rd. Night and weekend lane closures.

• I-75: May-Sept

Reconstruct 3.1 miles from Coolidge Hwy. to South Blvd., including Square Lake Rd. interchange. Two lanes open in each direction with temporary crossovers. Ramp closures within interchange, including Adams Rd.

• Old M-59 (Auburn Rd): Apr-Oct

Widen 1 mile from Crooks Rd. to Livernois Rd., add right-turn lanes at other intersections between Livernois Rd. and Dequindre Rd. Auburn Rd.: one direction maintained between Crooks Rd. and Livernois Rd. on other segments via traffic shifts and staging.

• M-59 (Hall Rd): Mar 2017-Oct 2018

Reconstruct 3.8 miles, add left-turn lane and repair bridges from M-53 to just east of Romeo Plank Rd. Lane closures for day and night work. Three lanes open during daytime work, two lanes open during nighttime work.

• I-94: May-June

Resurface 6.1 miles from South River Rd. to 23 Mile Rd. Lane closures for night work.

• M-5: May-June

Repair 3.1 miles from 12 Mile Rd. to Pontiac Trail. Closed one direction at a time.

• I-696: Feb-Oct

Upgrade freeway signs 20.2 miles from 1-275 to Dequindre Rd. Intermittent single-lane closures, multiple lane closures possible during off-peak hours. One-week eastbound lane closure over Pebble Creek.

• Old 1-96 (Grand River Ave): Apr-Oct

Resurface 4.5 miles from M-5 to Purdue St.; One-way traffic between Shiawassee St. and Farmington Rd. Night and weekend lane closures, intermittent short-term road closures and detours.

• M-102 (8 Mile Rd): May-Nov

Repair bridge and substructure over 1-75. Lane closures.

• 96 M-3 (Gratiot Ave): May-Aug

Resurface 3 miles, improve drainage and upgrade sidewalk ramps from 8 Mile Rd. to 11 Mile Rd. Lane closures for night work; daytime intermittent lane closures.

• 97 M-8: Apr-July

Repair Charest St. bridge over M-8. M-8: One lane closed daily.

• M-10: Apr-July

Repair Calvert Ave. bridge over M-10. M-10: One lane closed daily.

• I-75: Apr-Nov

Resurface 1.4 miles northbound lanes between Canfield St. and Piquette St. Nighttime and weekend lane closures. One lane open up to four weekends. Northbound ramp to 1-94 closed one weekend.

• M-10: Apr-Oct

Replace MLK Ave bridge over M-10. M-10 service drive closed. M-10: lane closures. M-10 closed two weekends for bridge removal and replacement. Grand River Ave: lane closures.

• I-75/M-10: Apr-Oct

Replace 1-75 bridge deck and repair substructure over M-10, including ramps. I-75: closed for three weeks. M-10: lane and shoulder closures.

• M-85: Apr-Oct

Resurface bridge over M-10. One lane open in each direction.

• I-75: Aug-Oct

Replace 2 miles of concrete on southbound lanes from Clark Ave. to Springwells St.

• I-75: Feb 2017-Dec 2018

Replace and repair concrete 17 miles from Springwells St. to Gibraltar Rd. Includes replacing concrete on Rouge River bridge, replacing bridges over Goddard Rd., and repairs to West Rd. and Gibraltar Rd. bridges. Southbound lanes: closed from Springwells St. to Northline Rd. Northbound lanes: lane closures.

• Old M-14 (Plymouth Rd): Apr-Sept

Resurface 4.8 miles from Farmington Rd. to US-24 (Telegraph Rd.). Intermittent lane closures. One lane open in each direction.

• I-94: Apr-June

Replace concrete 1 mile on eastbound collector-distributor lanes from Merriman Rd. to Middle Belt Rd. Closed. Access to Detroit Metro Airport maintained at all times.

• M-85: Apr-June

Replace southbound bridge over Marsh Creek, near Vreeland Rd. One lane open at all times.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.