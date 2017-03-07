New Video Released Of Suspect In Murder Of WSU Cop

DETROIT (WWJ) -Police have released a video they hope will lead to the capture of the person responsible for the death of one of their own.

November 22, 2016 in the area of Brainard and Lincoln, Wayne State University Police Sergeant Collin Rose was fatally shot by an unknown suspect while investigating off campus activities.

Investigators believe the suspect was riding a bike at the time of the incident.

Police believe the person in the video is the suspect running from the scene, just after the shooting. The video footage was captured by a DDOT bus that was passing through the area.

Rose was a five-year veteran of the WSU Police Department, and was an experienced and dedicated K9 officer. At the time of his death he was engaged to be married.

If anyone recognizes this individual, knows of his whereabouts, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department Homicide at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-Speak-Up.