NFL Suspends Jets WR Jalin Marshall For 4 Games

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended New York Jets receiver Jalin Marshall for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.
The suspension of the second-year player from Ohio State was announced Tuesday.
Marshall can participate in all offseason team events, including training camp and preseason games, before serving the suspension.
Also a kick returner, Marshall made the Jets as an undrafted free agent. He had 14 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns, but a torn labrum in his shoulder forced him to miss six games.
