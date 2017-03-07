Protest Calling For AG Sessions To Resign Held In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Protesters gathered outside the McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit Tuesday evening to oppose the latest version of President Trump’s travel ban– which they call a Muslim ban and call for the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Donald Trump Monday signed a second executive order limiting travel into the states from six majority-Muslim counties reports WWJ’s Stephanie Davis.

Protesters outside the McNamara fed bldg in Det opposing Pres. Trump's latest EO, and to call for US AG Jeff sessions to resign. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/6eWfUXoP6U — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) March 8, 2017

Elder Leslie Mathews with Michigan United was one of three groups that took part in the rally.

“We are here as concerned citizens and organizations to demand the resignation of our AG – Jeff Sessions,” said Mathews. “We have been promised by our president that America would be made great again — how are we making America great again tearing families apart?”

Mathews read a letter from the widow of Martin Luther King, Jr. in which Coretta Scott King urged against the nomination of Jefferson “Jeff” Sessions as a federal court justice in 1986 – citing a long history of obstructing voting rights and the rights of immigrants.

Protests erupted after it was revealed that Sessions met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year, according to a Washington Post story that broke late Wednesday.

On March 2, Sessions recused himself from the inquiry that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election — days after it was found that he did not disclose truthfully his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States to the Senate during his confirmation hearing.

Sessions served as the junior United States Senator from Alabama from 1997 until 2017.