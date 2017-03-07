Reuben Foster Expected To Meet With NFL Teams Before Pro Day

March 7, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Alabama, NFL Draft, Reuben Foster

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is expected to meet with NFL teams on the eve of the Crimson Tide’s pro day.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on Twitter a copy of a letter Foster’s agent sent to the 16 NFL teams he had been scheduled to meet with before the NFL sent him home from the combine.

The letter said he’d be available for three hours Tuesday evening in Alabama’s linebacker meeting room and would answer questions about the confrontation with a hospital official that led to his early departure from Indianapolis.

Foster, the 2016 Butkus Award winner, is projected as a potential Top 10 pick. He’s expected to attend Wednesday’s pro day.

Messages left for Foster’s agent Malki Kawa were not immediately returned.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia