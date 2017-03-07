Robbers Impersonating Police Shoot Man During Home Invasion

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating a home invasion on the city’s west side that involved a group of suspects impersonating police.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Mettetal Street, in a neighborhood along the Southfield Freeway just south of Warren Avenue.

Authorities say three men wearing masks and dressed in black identified themselves as police officers and broke into the home. The suspects then ordered the homeowner, a woman and a 5-year-old child to lay face down on the floor.

“The three African American males forced entry to the side door,” Detroit Police Sgt. Ray Saati told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “They forced entry, they went all the way to the bedroom and they shot the victim twice in the back.”

The suspects then stole a large amount of cash from the home and fled the scene.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“He was conscious and alert, but not able to talk. EMS rushed him to the hospital, he’s in stable condition,” said Saati. “He’s lucky, you know, he’s shot twice, and EMS came here very fast.”

The woman and child were not injured.

The suspects remain at large and are to be considered armed and dangerous.

“We have no description,” said Saati. “They were wearing all black and they had the masks on, they had gloves on, and they fled the location on foot.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.