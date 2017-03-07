Ski Instructor Has Face Impaled By Tree Branch [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
Skiing isn’t a safe sport if you don’t know what you’re doing. Skiing also doesn’t seem to be a safe sport if you do know what you’re doing.
Natty Hagood, 29, is a ski instructor at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in beautiful Wyoming and had a very unfortunate event this past weekend.
While trying to jump in between two trees he wound up impaling his face with a tree branch.
This is absolutley brutal but it does appear he took in the graphic injury with some humor.
According to idahostatejournal.com:
“When I laugh, I have to hold the left side of my face down at this weird angle that makes me look like this crotchety old man,” he said. “And I drool more than I used to.”
Hagood said the image of the stick stuck through his lip is still one of the most gnarly things he’s ever seen.
If you would like to help out Hagood he has started a gofundme.com page.
Today I cut it a little too close to a tree while skiing. The surgery to remove the stick will easily cost me over a thousand dollars. My deductible is 1250. This was totally unplanned and sucks so if y’all would be so kind as to chip in for my medical expenses that would be sooo cool. Guess I should reconsider the lip piercing trend.