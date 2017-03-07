CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Ski Instructor Has Face Impaled By Tree Branch [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

March 7, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: skiing

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Skiing isn’t a safe sport if you don’t know what you’re doing. Skiing also doesn’t seem to be a safe sport if you do know what you’re doing.

Natty Hagood, 29, is a ski instructor at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in beautiful Wyoming and had a very unfortunate event this past weekend.

While trying to jump in between two trees he wound up impaling his face with a tree branch.

Thanks Dr. Payne for the new face.

A post shared by Natty Hagood (@nhagood100) on

Only slightly deformed:)

A post shared by Natty Hagood (@nhagood100) on

Just noticed the flesh hanging from the stick. A. Maze. Balls.

A post shared by Natty Hagood (@nhagood100) on

The first pic taken just surfaced. Get my stitches out tomorrow!

A post shared by Natty Hagood (@nhagood100) on

This is absolutley brutal but it does appear he took in the graphic injury with some humor.

According to idahostatejournal.com:

“When I laugh, I have to hold the left side of my face down at this weird angle that makes me look like this crotchety old man,” he said. “And I drool more than I used to.”

Hagood said the image of the stick stuck through his lip is still one of the most gnarly things he’s ever seen.

If you would like to help out Hagood he has started a gofundme.com page.

Today I cut it a little too close to a tree while skiing. The surgery to remove the stick will easily cost me over a thousand dollars. My deductible is 1250. This was totally unplanned and sucks so if y’all would be so kind as to chip in for my medical expenses that would be sooo cool. Guess I should reconsider the lip piercing trend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia