Will April Give Birth Today? World Captivated By Pregnant Giraffe Livestream [VIDEO]

March 7, 2017 8:35 AM

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WWJ/AP) – A pregnant giraffe turned internet sensation at an upstate New York zoo has yet to give birth.

Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in rural Harpursville, told The Associated Press that April the giraffe had a very active night and is showing “a lot of belly movement” but hasn’t gone into labor yet.

The zoo’s YouTube livestream of April in her enclosed pen has totaled more than 15 million views since it went online last week.

The 33-year-old Patch described the global attention the impending giraffe birth has garnered as “overwhelming” for him and his four-member staff, who also care for 200 other animals. But Patch says the response on social media from people around the world has been a “resounding positive.”

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

