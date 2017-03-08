18-Year-Old Arraigned On Multiple Felony Counts Stemming From Home Invasion

PONTIAC (WWJ) – An 18-year-old man is arraigned on multiple felony charges stemming from a home invasion in Auburn Hills.
On March 6 just before 11 a.m. Auburn Hills police were called to a home in on Provincetown for a report of a suspicious person.
Police say Kevin Croskey II from Pontiac was randomly knocking on the doors of homes and if no one answered — would go around the back of the home and check for unlocked doors.
At one point there was a tussle with police and Croskey, who police say was armed with a weapon, fled on foot.
A police dog tracked Croskey to a home where there was a brief standoff with police before he peacefully surrendered.
Two officers were injured during the incident — Croskey was uninjured.
Croskey is charged with home invasion, possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest — all felonies.
He’ll be back in court on March 20 for a pre-exam conference.