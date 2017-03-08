4 Killed, 5 Injured In Detroit Apartment Fire

DETROIT (WWJ) – Four people have been killed and several others were hurt in an apartment fire on Detroit’s east side,
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a building on Beaconsfield and Whittier.
Authorities said four people who were inside died, and five other people were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
While authorities say the day’s high winds helped spread the flames, the cause of the fire is unknown. An investigation is underway.
Information including victims’ names and ages were not immediately released.
