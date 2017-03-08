8 Mile Road Closed Following Semi Crash, Fuel Spill

WARREN (WWJ) – A semi crash and fuel spill has a stretch of 8 Mile Road closed in Warren.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on westbound 8 Mile between Mound and Ryan roads.

Officials say a driver crashed into a semi-truck and punctured the truck’s side fuel tank, causing diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.

8 mile WB Btwn Mound & Ryan. Fuel spill. One injured. Hour or more to clean up @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/lw8gSonTr8 — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) March 8, 2017

The driver was rushed to the hospital, although his current condition is unknown. A second vehicle swerved to avoid the crash and ended up on the sidewalk. That driver was uninjured.

The semi truck driver, Michael Armstrong, said his truck is now too damaged to drive.

“I was in the second lane and he pushed me over he hit me so hard,” Armstrong told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “He hit me, hit him and then once they both went that way, he hit him again. I called 911 and then I got out and that guy was asleep or something, in the white car, and an ambulance took him away.”

Other circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews continue to clean the spilled fuel. The roadway is expected to be closed for hours.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.