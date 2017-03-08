CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Bills Sticking With QB Tyrod Taylor After Reworking Contract

March 8, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, Tyrod Taylor

JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor will remain the Buffalo Bills starter after the team announced it has restructured the player’s five-year contract extension.

The team revealed the news in a press release issued Wednesday, a day before the NFL’s free-agency period began. The Bills had until Saturday to determine whether to pick up the extension Taylor signed in August or part ways with the two-year starter.

Taylor’s long-term future in Buffalo had otherwise been in question since the season ended, when general manager Doug Whaley declined to say whether the team was committed to keeping the player. Newly hired coach Sean McDermott also declined to discuss Taylor’s future after he took over in January after Rex Ryan’s dismissal.

Taylor has a 15-14 record in two seasons with Buffalo.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

