CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Cars Wrecked When Trees Uproot In Livonia Neighborhood [PHOTOS]

March 8, 2017 3:43 PM

LIVOINA (WWJ) – It was a wild scene in a Livonia neighborhood where a tree uprooted under a car.

Heather Flack, who lives in the Castle Gardens area, near 5 Mile Rd. and Newburgh, says it happened during damaging high winds, Wednesday afternoon.

20170308 Cars Wrecked When Trees Uproot In Livonia Neighborhood [PHOTOS]

(credit: Heather Flack. used with permission)

“The roots actually lifted a car about four feet in the air, landing on the neighbor’s other car and smashed their windshield and did a lot of damage to that car too,” Flack told WWJ Newsradio 950.

There were no apparent injuries, she said, but it was certainly a startling sight — just five doors down from her own home.

“I’ve truly never seen anything like that. One car is four feet in the air, hanging on the roots of the tree,” Flack said. “Nobody was home in the one home, but in the other home their teenage children were home, and it was actually the teenage daughter’s car that she just got that was damaged.”

Flack’s property was spared.

Meantime, more than 230,000 homes and businesses remained without power across the Southeast Michigan region — also a result of the wind. AccuWeather says it should die down by around 7 p.m.

[MORE: 230K Lose Power, Traffic Signals Out, Trees Down Across Southeast Michigan]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia