Cars Wrecked When Trees Uproot In Livonia Neighborhood [PHOTOS]

LIVOINA (WWJ) – It was a wild scene in a Livonia neighborhood where a tree uprooted under a car.
Heather Flack, who lives in the Castle Gardens area, near 5 Mile Rd. and Newburgh, says it happened during damaging high winds, Wednesday afternoon.
“The roots actually lifted a car about four feet in the air, landing on the neighbor’s other car and smashed their windshield and did a lot of damage to that car too,” Flack told WWJ Newsradio 950.
There were no apparent injuries, she said, but it was certainly a startling sight — just five doors down from her own home.
“I’ve truly never seen anything like that. One car is four feet in the air, hanging on the roots of the tree,” Flack said. “Nobody was home in the one home, but in the other home their teenage children were home, and it was actually the teenage daughter’s car that she just got that was damaged.”
Flack’s property was spared.
Meantime, more than 230,000 homes and businesses remained without power across the Southeast Michigan region — also a result of the wind. AccuWeather says it should die down by around 7 p.m.
