Children Tossed From Second-Floor Window Of Burning Apartment Building

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say several children are surprisingly uninjured after being tossed from a second-floor window of a burning apartment building on Detroit’s west side.

The fire took off around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Infinity Park Apartments off of I-96 just east of Telegraph Road, trapping families who live on the top floor.

Lloyd Love, who lives on the ground floor, said his neighbors had to jump to escape the flames.

“There was no way for them to come down the steps so they had to come out the window. It was the only other way for them to get out or burned, and we wasn’t going to let them burn,” Love told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “So I had to yell for them to throw the babies out the window. We caught the seven babies, we caught them from this side, three from this side, three from that side and two — it was eight babies.”

Devlin Travis, who helped rescue the infants, said he only had one thing on his mind when he woke up and saw the flames.

“Get my kids out of there, get my moms out of there and my whole family. That’s all that matters,” he said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, destroying eight units, but no one was injured.

Officials are still trying to determine a cause of the fire. Sources say smoke detectors in the building may not have been working.

An investigation is ongoing.

