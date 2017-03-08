CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Fire On Highland Park Fire Truck Could Be Weather Related

March 8, 2017 9:38 PM
Filed Under: Fire Truck Fire, Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Who do you call when the vehicle you are in is on fire? That’s a no-brainer Highland Park firefighters — they take the job on themselves.

Highland Park fire truck being towed after fire in engine. (WWJ/Stephanie Davis)

Fire Chief Kevin Coney says because of the high winds they were running non-stop all day to fires, downed power lines, grass fires and then the fire truck itself became one of the emergencies to address.

Officials say the cause could be a case of an over-worked engine.

“Coming back from a fire in Detroit, and the driver of a ladder truck noticed something was burning inside – so he pulled over,” said Coney. “And saw that there were flames coming from .. the engine compartment.”

An electrical fire believed to be the cause — the extent of the damage will be determined in the following days.

“Through the grace of God, we have another fire truck in place,” he says. “We’ll be okay, the citizens can rest easy that we’ll be alright.”

No one was injured in the truck fire.

