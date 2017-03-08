Fire On Highland Park Fire Truck Could Be Weather Related

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Who do you call when the vehicle you are in is on fire? That’s a no-brainer Highland Park firefighters — they take the job on themselves.
Fire Chief Kevin Coney says because of the high winds they were running non-stop all day to fires, downed power lines, grass fires and then the fire truck itself became one of the emergencies to address.
Officials say the cause could be a case of an over-worked engine.
“Coming back from a fire in Detroit, and the driver of a ladder truck noticed something was burning inside – so he pulled over,” said Coney. “And saw that there were flames coming from .. the engine compartment.”
An electrical fire believed to be the cause — the extent of the damage will be determined in the following days.
“Through the grace of God, we have another fire truck in place,” he says. “We’ll be okay, the citizens can rest easy that we’ll be alright.”
No one was injured in the truck fire.