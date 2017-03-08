CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Giants Sign WR Brandon Marshall To 2-Year Contract

March 8, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Marshall, New York Giants

TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed free agent receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year contact.

The former Jets receiver tweeted a picture of the signed contact on Wednesday with the headline: “Done Deal!!!! #GMEN.”

The signing gives the Giants a talented outside receiver to play opposite Odell Beckham Jr. New York used Victor Cruz on the outside last season but being a slot receiver, he was playing out of position.

The Jets released Marshall less than a week ago, making him eligible to sign with any team before the start of free agency on Thursday.

Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, had 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns last season.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

