High Wind Warning Issued For Southeast Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hold on to your hat, because it’s going to be a gusty day.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday across southeast Michigan.

Forecasters say strong west to southwest winds will develop late this morning and continue through the afternoon and early evening.

Long periods of sustained winds with speeds between 30 and 35 miles per hour are expected during the afternoon, along with damaging wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

Winds of such speeds could bring down power lines, tree limbs and even trees, all of which could cause power outages. Driving conditions could also be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.

The long duration of strong winds could also cause some minor structural or property damage; secure all loose objects outside.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. High around 50F. Low 28F.

Thursday — Cloudy skies. High 39F. Low around 25F.

Friday — Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 29F. Low 13F.

Saturday — Partly cloudy. High 29F. Low 15F.

Sunday — Mostly sunny skies. High near 30F. Low 20F.

