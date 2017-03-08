Iggy Azalea Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Instagram Photos And Videos

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Iggy Azalea is either a rapper or a pop star — I’m not really sure which — but she does have some catchy tunes.

Azalea also has an amazing Instagram account and recently she has taken her photo game up a level.

Two weeks ago she posted two videos where she’s twerking; One of the videos got over 1.5 million views and the other had over 790,000 views.

Tuesday, she kept the sex appeal at an all-time high and posted a few photos wearing a supreme leotard type of deal with the hashtag #MoBounce.

The shots are a tease for her new music video Mo Bounce according to Maxim.com.

Teasing shots from her upcoming video for single “Mo Bounce,” Azalea works what her mama gave her and then some (aka, hella underboob). Decked out in a sexy Supreme one piece and leather thigh-highs, the “Fancy” songstress leaves little to the imagination.

Will 9.9 million followers, Azalea will surely be able to hit 10 million followers in no time at all.