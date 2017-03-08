CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Iggy Azalea Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Instagram Photos And Videos

March 8, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Iggy Azalea

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Iggy Azalea is either a rapper or a pop star — I’m not really sure which — but she does have some catchy tunes.

Azalea also has an amazing Instagram account and recently she has taken her photo game up a level.

Two weeks ago she posted two videos where she’s twerking; One of the videos got over 1.5 million views and the other had over 790,000 views.

Getting ready for 🇭🇰

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Iggy X @lilinternet 🐉

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Tuesday, she kept the sex appeal at an all-time high and posted a few photos wearing a supreme leotard type of deal with the hashtag #MoBounce.

#MoBounce

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

#MoBounce

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

The shots are a tease for her new music video Mo Bounce according to Maxim.com.

Teasing shots from her upcoming video for single “Mo Bounce,” Azalea works what her mama gave her and then some (aka, hella underboob). Decked out in a sexy Supreme one piece and leather thigh-highs, the “Fancy” songstress leaves little to the imagination.

Will 9.9 million followers, Azalea will surely be able to hit 10 million followers in no time at all.

